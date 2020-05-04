Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Lendingtree (TREE), Popular (BPOP) and Visa (V)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Lendingtree (TREE), Popular (BPOP) and Visa (V) with bullish sentiments.

Lendingtree (TREE)

In a report issued on May 1, Mark Mahaney from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Lendingtree, with a price target of $279.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $241.13.

According to TipRanks.com, Mahaney is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.5% and a 54.9% success rate. Mahaney covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, Uber Technologies, and Zillow Group.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Lendingtree is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $307.67, implying a 26.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 29, Oppenheimer also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $250.00 price target.

Popular (BPOP)

In a report issued on April 30, Gerard Cassidy from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Popular, with a price target of $58.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $37.13.

According to TipRanks.com, Cassidy is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 20.9% and a 71.1% success rate. Cassidy covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as JPMorgan Chase & Co., Fifth Third Bancorp, and Goldman Sachs Group.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Popular with a $49.67 average price target, representing a 32.9% upside. In a report issued on April 30, BTIG also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $54.00 price target.

Visa (V)

Nomura analyst Bill Carcache maintained a Buy rating on Visa on May 1 and set a price target of $214.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $175.57.

According to TipRanks.com, Carcache is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.6% and a 74.4% success rate. Carcache covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Discover Financial Services, Capital One Financial, and Huntington Bancshares.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Visa with a $199.00 average price target, implying a 14.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 22, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $195.00 price target.

