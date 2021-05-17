Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Lendingtree (TREE), PNC Financial (PNC) and GoHealth (GOCO)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Lendingtree (TREE), PNC Financial (PNC) and GoHealth (GOCO) with bullish sentiments.

Lendingtree (TREE)

Oppenheimer analyst Jed Kelly assigned a Buy rating to Lendingtree today and set a price target of $325.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $185.79, close to its 52-week low of $164.57.

According to TipRanks.com, Kelly is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.2% and a 46.7% success rate. Kelly covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Rush Street Interactive, Spotify Technology SA, and DraftKings.

Lendingtree has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $307.17.

PNC Financial (PNC)

In a report released today, Mike Mayo from Wells Fargo maintained a Buy rating on PNC Financial, with a price target of $232.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $199.38, close to its 52-week high of $203.88.

According to TipRanks.com, Mayo is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 14.3% and a 68.2% success rate. Mayo covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Zions Bancorporation National Association, JPMorgan Chase & Co., and Goldman Sachs Group.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for PNC Financial with a $196.21 average price target, which is a -0.1% downside from current levels. In a report issued on May 10, Raymond James also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $220.00 price target.

GoHealth (GOCO)

In a report released today, Jailendra Singh from Credit Suisse maintained a Buy rating on GoHealth, with a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $11.44, close to its 52-week low of $9.82.

According to TipRanks.com, Singh is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 8.7% and a 47.8% success rate. Singh covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as 1Life Healthcare, Tivity Health, and Owens & Minor.

GoHealth has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $16.50, which is a 39.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 13, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $20.00 price target.

