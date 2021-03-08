Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Lendingtree (TREE) and Grid Dynamics Holdings (GDYN)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Financial sector with new ratings on Lendingtree (TREE) and Grid Dynamics Holdings (GDYN).

Lendingtree (TREE)

Northland Securities analyst Michael Grondahl downgraded Lendingtree to Sell today and set a price target of $225.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $239.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Grondahl is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 27.3% and a 63.0% success rate. Grondahl covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as WisdomTree Investments, Medallion Financial, and Shift Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Lendingtree is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $340.83.

Grid Dynamics Holdings (GDYN)

Northland Securities analyst Tim Savageaux maintained a Buy rating on Grid Dynamics Holdings today and set a price target of $17.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $14.36, close to its 52-week high of $16.06.

According to TipRanks.com, Savageaux is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 21.7% and a 65.1% success rate. Savageaux covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Applied Optoelectronics, and Communications Systems.

Grid Dynamics Holdings has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $18.50, representing a 19.4% upside. In a report issued on March 4, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $20.00 price target.

