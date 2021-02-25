Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Lendingtree (TREE) and Canadian Bank of Commerce (CM)

Companies in the Financial sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Lendingtree (TREE) and Canadian Bank of Commerce (CM).

Lendingtree (TREE)

In a report released today, Michael Grondahl from Northland Securities assigned a Hold rating to Lendingtree, with a price target of $315.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $330.09.

According to TipRanks.com, Grondahl is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 32.2% and a 64.6% success rate. Grondahl covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as WisdomTree Investments, Medallion Financial, and Shift Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Lendingtree is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $358.33.

Canadian Bank of Commerce (CM)

In a report released today, Scott Chan CFA from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Canadian Bank of Commerce, with a price target of C$124.50. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $94.30, close to its 52-week high of $94.38.

According to TipRanks.com, CFA is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.8% and a 56.3% success rate. CFA covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as National Bank of Canada, Toronto Dominion Bank, and Royal Bank Of Canada.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Canadian Bank of Commerce with a $99.16 average price target, implying a 6.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 16, Barclays also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$128.00 price target.

