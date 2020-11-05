Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Lendingtree (TREE), Allstate (ALL) and AdaptHealth (AHCO)

Companies in the Financial sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Lendingtree (TREE), Allstate (ALL) and AdaptHealth (AHCO).

Lendingtree (TREE)

Northland Securities analyst Michael Grondahl maintained a Buy rating on Lendingtree today and set a price target of $340.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $348.78, close to its 52-week high of $378.09.

According to TipRanks.com, Grondahl is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.4% and a 62.2% success rate. Grondahl covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA, International Money Express, and Front Yard Residential.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Lendingtree with a $380.00 average price target, implying a 12.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 1, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $400.00 price target.

Allstate (ALL)

In a report released today, Elyse Greenspan from Wells Fargo maintained a Hold rating on Allstate. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $92.04.

According to TipRanks.com, Greenspan is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.2% and a 59.0% success rate. Greenspan covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as American International Group, Marsh & Mclennan Companies, and United Insurance Holdings.

Allstate has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $116.57.

AdaptHealth (AHCO)

In a report released today, Stephen Tanal from Leerink Partners maintained a Buy rating on AdaptHealth, with a price target of $32.50. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $29.29, close to its 52-week high of $30.98.

According to TipRanks.com, Tanal is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 4.2% and a 59.6% success rate. Tanal covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Molina Healthcare, Oak Street Health, and UnitedHealth.

AdaptHealth has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $31.38, which is a 4.7% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $34.00 price target.

