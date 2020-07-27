Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Lemonade (LMND) and International Money Express (IMXI)
Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Financial sector with new ratings on Lemonade (LMND) and International Money Express (IMXI).
Lemonade (LMND)
Lemonade received a Hold rating from Oppenheimer analyst Jason Helfstein today. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $77.97.
According to TipRanks.com, Helfstein is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 28.3% and a 74.1% success rate. Helfstein covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, Fiverr International, and ANGI Homeservices.
Currently, the analyst consensus on Lemonade is a Hold with an average price target of $93.00, representing a 18.0% upside. In a report released today, William Blair also initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock.
See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>
International Money Express (IMXI)
Northland Securities analyst Michael Grondahl maintained a Buy rating on International Money Express today and set a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $13.35.
According to TipRanks.com, Grondahl is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.1% and a 56.8% success rate. Grondahl covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA, WisdomTree Investments, and Front Yard Residential.
The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for International Money Express with a $13.00 average price target.
TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.