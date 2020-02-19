Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Legg Mason (LM) and MGM Growth Properties (MGP)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Financial sector with new ratings on Legg Mason (LM) and MGM Growth Properties (MGP).

Legg Mason (LM)

Wells Fargo analyst Christopher Harris maintained a Hold rating on Legg Mason today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $50.42, close to its 52-week high of $50.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Harris is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.9% and a 68.4% success rate. Harris covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as BrightSphere Investment Group, Intercontinental Exchange, and Raymond James Financial.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Legg Mason with a $43.56 average price target, a -13.7% downside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, KBW also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $50.00 price target.

MGM Growth Properties (MGP)

Nomura analyst Daniel Adam maintained a Buy rating on MGM Growth Properties on February 14 and set a price target of $43.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $33.87, close to its 52-week high of $34.20.

Adam has an average return of 14.6% when recommending MGM Growth Properties.

According to TipRanks.com, Adam is ranked #1696 out of 5925 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for MGM Growth Properties with a $35.88 average price target, representing a 5.2% upside. In a report issued on February 16, Macquarie also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $37.00 price target.

