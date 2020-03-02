Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Laurentian Bank (OtherLRCDF), Artis Real Estate Investment (OtherARESF) and Alaris Royalty (OtherALARF)

Companies in the Financial sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Laurentian Bank (LRCDF), Artis Real Estate Investment (ARESF) and Alaris Royalty (ALARF).

Laurentian Bank (LRCDF)

In a report released today, Darko Mihelic from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Laurentian Bank, with a price target of C$42.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $28.13, close to its 52-week low of $27.78.

According to TipRanks.com, Mihelic is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.7% and a 64.2% success rate. Mihelic covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Canadian Bank of Commerce, National Bank of Canada, and Toronto Dominion Bank.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Laurentian Bank is a Moderate Sell with an average price target of $30.79, implying an 9.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 28, Barclays also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a C$41.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Artis Real Estate Investment (ARESF)

TD Securities analyst Jonathan Kelcher maintained a Buy rating on Artis Real Estate Investment today and set a price target of C$15.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $9.35, close to its 52-week high of $9.66.

Kelcher has an average return of 7.3% when recommending Artis Real Estate Investment.

According to TipRanks.com, Kelcher is ranked #305 out of 5939 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Artis Real Estate Investment with a $10.29 average price target, which is a 13.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 28, Echelon Wealth Partners also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$13.50 price target.

Alaris Royalty (ALARF)

National Bank analyst Jaeme Gloyn maintained a Hold rating on Alaris Royalty today and set a price target of C$19.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $15.77.

Gloyn has an average return of 9.8% when recommending Alaris Royalty.

According to TipRanks.com, Gloyn is ranked #1539 out of 5939 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Alaris Royalty is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $17.77.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.