Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Laurentian Bank (OtherLRCDF) and UTZ Brands (UTZ)

Companies in the Financial sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Laurentian Bank (LRCDF) and UTZ Brands (UTZ).

Laurentian Bank (LRCDF)

In a report issued on September 4, John Aiken from Barclays maintained a Hold rating on Laurentian Bank, with a price target of C$30.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $22.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Aiken is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.7% and a 43.1% success rate. Aiken covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Canadian Bank of Commerce, National Bank of Canada, and Toronto Dominion Bank.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Sell analyst consensus rating for Laurentian Bank with a $20.84 average price target, a -5.3% downside from current levels. In a report issued on September 4, RBC Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a C$33.00 price target.

UTZ Brands (UTZ)

Barclays analyst Andrew Lazar maintained a Buy rating on UTZ Brands on September 4 and set a price target of $19.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $16.97.

According to TipRanks.com, Lazar is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.2% and a 64.3% success rate. Lazar covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Mondelez International, Lamb Weston Holdings, and McCormick & Company.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for UTZ Brands with a $18.00 average price target.

