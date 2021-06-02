Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Laurentian Bank (OtherLRCDF) and Mogo Finance Technology (MOGO)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Financial sector with new ratings on Laurentian Bank (LRCDF) and Mogo Finance Technology (MOGO).

Laurentian Bank (LRCDF)

CIBC analyst Paul Holden reiterated a Sell rating on Laurentian Bank today and set a price target of C$40.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $36.92.

According to TipRanks.com, Holden is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.5% and a 55.6% success rate. Holden covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as National Bank of Canada, Toronto Dominion Bank, and Canadian Western Bank.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Laurentian Bank with a $34.54 average price target, representing a -5.3% downside. In a report issued on May 20, Credit Suisse also maintained a Sell rating on the stock with a C$38.00 price target.

Mogo Finance Technology (MOGO)

In a report released today, Steven Li from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Mogo Finance Technology, with a price target of C$15.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $7.88.

According to TipRanks.com, Li is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 27.2% and a 61.5% success rate. Li covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Sierra Wireless, BlackBerry, and CGI Group.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Mogo Finance Technology with a $12.91 average price target.

