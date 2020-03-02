Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Laurentian Bank (OtherLRCDF) and Boardwalk REIT (OtherBOWFF)

Companies in the Financial sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Laurentian Bank (LRCDF) and Boardwalk REIT (BOWFF).

Laurentian Bank (LRCDF)

In a report issued on February 28, Scott Chan CFA from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Sell rating on Laurentian Bank, with a price target of C$32.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $28.54, close to its 52-week low of $27.78.

According to TipRanks.com, CFA is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.4% and a 44.5% success rate. CFA covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Canadian Bank of Commerce, National Bank of Canada, and Toronto Dominion Bank.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Sell analyst consensus rating for Laurentian Bank with a $31.86 average price target.

Boardwalk REIT (BOWFF)

In a report issued on February 28, Brendon Abrams from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Hold rating on Boardwalk REIT, with a price target of C$51.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $33.91.

According to TipRanks.com, Abrams is ranked #1610 out of 5939 analysts.

Boardwalk REIT has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $39.52.

