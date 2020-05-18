Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Landmark Infrastructure (LMRK) and PNC Financial (PNC)

Companies in the Financial sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Landmark Infrastructure (LMRK) and PNC Financial (PNC).

Landmark Infrastructure (LMRK)

RBC Capital analyst Bora Lee maintained a Hold rating on Landmark Infrastructure yesterday and set a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $9.39.

According to TipRanks.com, Lee is ranked #4411 out of 6518 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Landmark Infrastructure with a $11.33 average price target, which is a 24.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 8, Robert W. Baird also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $10.00 price target.

PNC Financial (PNC)

RBC Capital analyst Gerard Cassidy maintained a Buy rating on PNC Financial today and set a price target of $120.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $103.02.

According to TipRanks.com, Cassidy is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 19.9% and a 69.2% success rate. Cassidy covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as JPMorgan Chase & Co., Fifth Third Bancorp, and Goldman Sachs Group.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for PNC Financial with a $114.25 average price target, a 13.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 12, Wells Fargo also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

