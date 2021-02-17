Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Kkr Real Estate Finance (KREF), Invitation Homes (INVH) and QTS Realty (QTS)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Kkr Real Estate Finance (KREF), Invitation Homes (INVH) and QTS Realty (QTS) with bullish sentiments.

Kkr Real Estate Finance (KREF)

In a report released yesterday, Stephen Laws from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Kkr Real Estate Finance. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $18.91.

According to TipRanks.com, Laws is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.9% and a 69.6% success rate. Laws covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as NexPoint Real Estate ate Finance, Broadmark Realty Capital, and Granite Point Mortgage.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Kkr Real Estate Finance with a $19.25 average price target, which is a 2.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 2, BTIG also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $19.50 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Invitation Homes (INVH)

In a report released yesterday, Buck Horne from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Invitation Homes. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $30.92, close to its 52-week high of $32.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Horne is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.8% and a 65.2% success rate. Horne covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Apartment Investment & Management, Mid-America Apartment, and Equity Residential.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Invitation Homes with a $33.71 average price target, which is an 8.0% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Credit Suisse also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $33.00 price target.

QTS Realty (QTS)

In a report released yesterday, Frank Louthan from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on QTS Realty. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $61.72.

According to TipRanks.com, Louthan is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.2% and a 55.0% success rate. Louthan covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as GTT Communications, Lumen Technologies, and Verizon.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for QTS Realty with a $71.50 average price target, representing a 12.2% upside. In a report released today, BMO Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $73.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.