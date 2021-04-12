Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Kkr Real Estate Finance (KREF), BancorpSouth (BXS) and Charles Schwab (SCHW)

Companies in the Financial sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Kkr Real Estate Finance (KREF), BancorpSouth (BXS) and Charles Schwab (SCHW).

Kkr Real Estate Finance (KREF)

In a report released today, Stephen Laws from Raymond James reiterated a Buy rating on Kkr Real Estate Finance, with a price target of $21.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $19.55.

According to TipRanks.com, Laws is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.4% and a 70.1% success rate. Laws covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as NexPoint Real Estate ate Finance, Colony Credit Real Estate, and Broadmark Realty Capital.

Kkr Real Estate Finance has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $19.83.

BancorpSouth (BXS)

In a report released today, Michael Rose from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on BancorpSouth. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $30.49.

According to TipRanks.com, Rose is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.0% and a 57.0% success rate. Rose covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as American National Bankshares, Pinnacle Financial Partners, and Atlantic Capital Bancshares.

Currently, the analyst consensus on BancorpSouth is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $34.67, representing a 7.1% upside. In a report issued on April 9, Jefferies also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $35.00 price target.

Charles Schwab (SCHW)

Raymond James analyst Patrick O’Shaughnessy maintained a Hold rating on Charles Schwab today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $67.71, close to its 52-week high of $68.89.

According to TipRanks.com, O’Shaughnessy is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.6% and a 69.7% success rate. O’Shaughnessy covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as AssetMark Financial Holdings, Intercontinental Exchange, and Focus Financial Partners.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Charles Schwab is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $75.04, an 11.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 9, Compass Point also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $70.00 price target.

