Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Kinsale Capital Group (KNSL), Ehealth (EHTH) and Americold Realty (COLD)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Financial sector with new ratings on Kinsale Capital Group (KNSL), Ehealth (EHTH) and Americold Realty (COLD).

Kinsale Capital Group (KNSL)

In a report issued on February 19, Mark Dwelle from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Kinsale Capital Group, with a price target of $235.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $179.82.

According to TipRanks.com, Dwelle is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.1% and a 62.7% success rate. Dwelle covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as American Equity Investment Life, American International Group, and Selective Insurance Group.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Kinsale Capital Group is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $234.00.

Ehealth (EHTH)

RBC Capital analyst Frank Morgan maintained a Hold rating on Ehealth on February 19 and set a price target of $47.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $57.68, close to its 52-week low of $47.84.

According to TipRanks.com, Morgan is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 20.9% and a 69.5% success rate. Morgan covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Acadia Healthcare, The Ensign Group, and Tenet Healthcare.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Ehealth with a $72.60 average price target, implying a 35.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 19, Deutsche Bank also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $63.00 price target.

Americold Realty (COLD)

RBC Capital analyst Michael Carroll maintained a Buy rating on Americold Realty on February 19 and set a price target of $43.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $36.78.

According to TipRanks.com, Carroll is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.3% and a 68.2% success rate. Carroll covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Monmouth Real Estate Investment, Diversified Healthcare Trust, and First Industrial Realty.

Americold Realty has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $43.00.

