Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Kinsale Capital Group (KNSL), Ares Management (ARES) and First Commonwealth (FCF)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Financial sector with new ratings on Kinsale Capital Group (KNSL), Ares Management (ARES) and First Commonwealth (FCF).

Kinsale Capital Group (KNSL)

In a report issued on October 30, Mark Dwelle from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Kinsale Capital Group, with a price target of $220.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $203.27, close to its 52-week high of $214.55.

According to TipRanks.com, Dwelle is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.4% and a 57.1% success rate. Dwelle covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as International General Insurance Holdings, American Equity Investment Life, and American International Group.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Kinsale Capital Group with a $214.00 average price target.

Ares Management (ARES)

RBC Capital analyst Kenneth Lee maintained a Buy rating on Ares Management on October 30 and set a price target of $50.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $41.61, close to its 52-week high of $45.44.

According to TipRanks.com, Lee is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.6% and a 56.9% success rate. Lee covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as American Equity Investment Life, Sixth Street Specialty Lending, and BrightSphere Investment Group.

Ares Management has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $47.71, a 12.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 29, Wells Fargo also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $51.00 price target.

First Commonwealth (FCF)

In a report issued on October 30, Steven Duong from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on First Commonwealth, with a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $9.03.

According to TipRanks.com, Duong is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.3% and a 58.1% success rate. Duong covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Provident Financial Services, People’s United Financial, and Valley National Bancorp.

First Commonwealth has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $9.50, representing a 4.7% upside. In a report issued on October 28, Raymond James also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

