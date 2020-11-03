Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Kemper (KMPR), Healthpeak Properties (PEAK) and Spirit Realty Capital (SRC)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Financial sector with new ratings on Kemper (KMPR), Healthpeak Properties (PEAK) and Spirit Realty Capital (SRC).

Kemper (KMPR)

In a report released yesterday, Charles Peters from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Kemper. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $64.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Peters is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.4% and a 64.2% success rate. Peters covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Argo Group International Holdings, American Equity Investment Life, and Hallmark Financial Services.

Kemper has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $87.00.

Healthpeak Properties (PEAK)

In a report released yesterday, Jonathan Hughes from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on Healthpeak Properties. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $28.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Hughes is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.1% and a 59.0% success rate. Hughes covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Extra Space Storage, Healthcare Realty, and Physicians Realty.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Healthpeak Properties with a $30.17 average price target.

Spirit Realty Capital (SRC)

Raymond James analyst RJ Milligan reiterated a Buy rating on Spirit Realty Capital yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $31.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Milligan is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.5% and a 59.0% success rate. Milligan covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Alpine Income Property Trust Inc, National Retail Properties, and Four Corners Property.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Spirit Realty Capital with a $32.33 average price target.

