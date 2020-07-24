Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Kaleyra (KLR) and Repay Holdings (RPAY)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Kaleyra (KLR) and Repay Holdings (RPAY) with bullish sentiments.

Kaleyra (KLR)

Northland Securities analyst Michael Latimore maintained a Buy rating on Kaleyra today and set a price target of $17.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $4.69, close to its 52-week low of $3.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Latimore is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.5% and a 57.9% success rate. Latimore covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Comtech Telecommunications, Synchronoss Technologies, and Ribbon Communications.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Kaleyra is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $13.25.

Repay Holdings (RPAY)

Northland Securities analyst Michael Grondahl maintained a Buy rating on Repay Holdings today and set a price target of $28.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $22.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Grondahl is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.6% and a 57.1% success rate. Grondahl covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA, International Money Express, and WisdomTree Investments.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Repay Holdings with a $27.25 average price target, implying a 16.4% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $26.00 price target.

