Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Kaleyra (KLR) and DraftKings (DKNG)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Kaleyra (KLR) and DraftKings (DKNG) with bullish sentiments.

Kaleyra (KLR)

Northland Securities analyst Michael Latimore maintained a Buy rating on Kaleyra today and set a price target of $17.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $7.04.

According to TipRanks.com, Latimore is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 20.4% and a 58.1% success rate. Latimore covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Comtech Telecommunications, Synchronoss Technologies, and Ribbon Communications.

Kaleyra has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $14.50.

DraftKings (DKNG)

In a report released today, Greg Gibas from Northland Securities maintained a Buy rating on DraftKings, with a price target of $50.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $44.34.

According to TipRanks.com, Gibas is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 38.4% and a 62.7% success rate. Gibas covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Accel Entertainment, AYR Strategies, and KLDiscovery.

Currently, the analyst consensus on DraftKings is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $57.35, representing a 26.0% upside. In a report issued on October 12, Credit Suisse also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $76.00 price target.

