Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) and Goldman Sachs Group (GS)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Financial sector with new ratings on JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) and Goldman Sachs Group (GS).

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

In a report released today, Erika Najarian from Merrill Lynch reiterated a Hold rating on JPMorgan Chase & Co., with a price target of $100.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $95.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Najarian is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -1.0% and a 47.1% success rate. Najarian covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Zions Bancorporation National Association, Huntington Bancshares, and Fifth Third Bancorp.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for JPMorgan Chase & Co. with a $115.62 average price target, a 17.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 6, UBS also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $82.00 price target.

Goldman Sachs Group (GS)

In a report released today, Chris Kotowski from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on Goldman Sachs Group. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $178.23.

According to TipRanks.com, Kotowski is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 5.2% and a 56.1% success rate. Kotowski covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Eagle Point Credit Company, Apollo Global Management, and BlackRock TCP Capital.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Goldman Sachs Group is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $225.10, representing a 25.6% upside. In a report issued on March 31, Wells Fargo also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

