Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) and Diversified Healthcare Trust (DHC)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Financial sector with new ratings on JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) and Diversified Healthcare Trust (DHC).

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

In a report released today, Susan Roth Katzke from Credit Suisse maintained a Buy rating on JPMorgan Chase & Co., with a price target of $122.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $90.45.

According to TipRanks.com, Katzke is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.8% and a 68.6% success rate. Katzke covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as First Republic Bank, Regions Financial, and Truist Financial.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $108.63.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (DHC)

Morgan Stanley analyst Vikram Malhorta maintained a Hold rating on Diversified Healthcare Trust today and set a price target of $2.80. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $3.09, close to its 52-week low of $2.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Malhorta is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -6.9% and a 46.2% success rate. Malhorta covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as New Senior Investment Group, National Retail Properties, and Healthpeak Properties.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Diversified Healthcare Trust is a Hold with an average price target of $3.86.

