Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Jones Lang Lasalle (JLL), Barings BDC (BBDC) and Central Pacific Financial (CPF)

Companies in the Financial sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Jones Lang Lasalle (JLL), Barings BDC (BBDC) and Central Pacific Financial (CPF).

Jones Lang Lasalle (JLL)

Raymond James analyst Patrick O’Shaughnessy assigned a Buy rating to Jones Lang Lasalle today and set a price target of $186.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $155.82.

According to TipRanks.com, O’Shaughnessy is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.0% and a 73.3% success rate. O’Shaughnessy covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as AssetMark Financial Holdings, Intercontinental Exchange, and Focus Financial Partners.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Jones Lang Lasalle is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $181.67, which is a 14.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 25, Goldman Sachs also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $187.00 price target.

Barings BDC (BBDC)

In a report released today, Robert Dodd from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Barings BDC. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $9.44.

According to TipRanks.com, Dodd is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.2% and a 70.7% success rate. Dodd covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Sixth Street Specialty Lending, and Compass Diversified Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Barings BDC is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $11.00.

Central Pacific Financial (CPF)

In a report released today, David Feaster from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on Central Pacific Financial. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $22.47.

According to TipRanks.com, Feaster is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 30.0% and a 93.5% success rate. Feaster covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Central Valley Community Bancorp, Seacoast Banking Of Florida, and Bank of Commerce Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Central Pacific Financial is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $23.00.

