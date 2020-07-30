Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Janus Henderson Group (JHG), Premier Financial (PFC) and Annaly Capital (NLY)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Janus Henderson Group (JHG), Premier Financial (PFC) and Annaly Capital (NLY) with bullish sentiments.

Janus Henderson Group (JHG)

In a report released today, Nigel Pittaway from Citigroup maintained a Buy rating on Janus Henderson Group, with a price target of $25.90. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $20.88.

Pittaway has an average return of 13.6% when recommending Janus Henderson Group.

According to TipRanks.com, Pittaway is ranked #2911 out of 6831 analysts.

Janus Henderson Group has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $20.00, a -5.7% downside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, CLSA also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

Premier Financial (PFC)

In a report released today, David Long from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Premier Financial, with a price target of $22.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $17.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Long is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -10.4% and a 24.1% success rate. Long covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Enterprise Financial Services, Pinnacle Financial Partners, and Commerce Bancshares.

Premier Financial has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $21.00.

Annaly Capital (NLY)

In a report released today, George Bahamondes from Deutsche Bank maintained a Buy rating on Annaly Capital, with a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $7.48.

According to TipRanks.com, Bahamondes is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 7.5% and a 65.2% success rate. Bahamondes covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as New Mountain Finance, Blackstone Mortgage, and Apollo Real Estate.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Annaly Capital is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $8.01, a 6.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 28, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $8.50 price target.

