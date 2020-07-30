Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: James River Group (JRVR), CTO Realty Growth (CTO) and Ashford Hospitality (AHT)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Financial sector with new ratings on James River Group (JRVR), CTO Realty Growth (CTO) and Ashford Hospitality (AHT).

James River Group (JRVR)

B.Riley FBR analyst Randy Binner maintained a Buy rating on James River Group yesterday and set a price target of $55.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $46.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Binner is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 7.9% and a 59.8% success rate. Binner covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Federal National Mortgage Association, American Equity Investment Life, and National General Holdings.

James River Group has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $50.75.

CTO Realty Growth (CTO)

In a report released today, Craig Kucera from B.Riley FBR maintained a Buy rating on CTO Realty Growth, with a price target of $74.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $39.01, close to its 52-week low of $33.41.

According to TipRanks.com, Kucera is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.0% and a 59.6% success rate. Kucera covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Alpine Income Property Trust Inc, Monmouth Real Estate Investment, and Bluerock Residential Growth.

Currently, the analyst consensus on CTO Realty Growth is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $74.00.

Ashford Hospitality (AHT)

In a report released today, Bryan Maher from B.Riley FBR maintained a Hold rating on Ashford Hospitality, with a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $4.33, close to its 52-week low of $3.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Maher has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -6.3% and a 47.1% success rate. Maher covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Industrial Logistics Properties, Diversified Healthcare Trust, and Braemar Hotels & Resorts.

Ashford Hospitality has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $15.33.

