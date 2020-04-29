Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Invitation Homes (INVH) and Cimpress (CMPR)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Financial sector with new ratings on Invitation Homes (INVH) and Cimpress (CMPR).

Invitation Homes (INVH)

Credit Suisse analyst Douglas Harter maintained a Buy rating on Invitation Homes yesterday and set a price target of $27.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $23.85.

According to TipRanks.com, Harter is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.3% and a 63.6% success rate. Harter covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Ellington Residential Mortgage, Essential Properties Realty, and Arlington Asset Investment.

Invitation Homes has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $28.56, representing a 20.2% upside. In a report issued on April 15, B.Riley FBR also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $29.00 price target.

Cimpress (CMPR)

SunTrust Robinson analyst Youssef Squali initiated coverage with a Hold rating on Cimpress today and set a price target of $68.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $78.44.

According to TipRanks.com, Squali is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 23.3% and a 62.2% success rate. Squali covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as IAC/InterActiveCorp, ANGI Homeservices, and Uber Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Cimpress is a Hold with an average price target of $68.00.

