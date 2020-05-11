Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Investors Real Estate ate (IRET) and Brighthouse Financial (BHF)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Financial sector with new ratings on Investors Real Estate ate (IRET) and Brighthouse Financial (BHF).

Investors Real Estate ate (IRET)

BMO Capital analyst John Kim maintained a Hold rating on Investors Real Estate ate today and set a price target of $60.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $60.07.

According to TipRanks.com, Kim is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 1.7% and a 50.1% success rate. Kim covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Franklin Street Properties, National Health Investors, and Healthpeak Properties.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Investors Real Estate ate is a Hold with an average price target of $71.80.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Brighthouse Financial (BHF)

Wells Fargo analyst Elyse Greenspan maintained a Sell rating on Brighthouse Financial today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $28.09.

According to TipRanks.com, Greenspan is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -0.3% and a 54.5% success rate. Greenspan covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as American International Group, Marsh & Mclennan Companies, and United Insurance Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Brighthouse Financial with a $28.71 average price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.