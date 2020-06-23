Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Invesco Mortgage (IVR) and Synchrony Financial (SYF)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Financial sector with new ratings on Invesco Mortgage (IVR) and Synchrony Financial (SYF).

Invesco Mortgage (IVR)

Credit Suisse analyst Douglas Harter reiterated a Sell rating on Invesco Mortgage yesterday and set a price target of $2.50. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $4.20, close to its 52-week low of $1.82.

According to TipRanks.com, Harter is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.2% and a 63.3% success rate. Harter covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Ellington Residential Mortgage, Essential Properties Realty, and Arlington Asset Investment.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Invesco Mortgage is a Moderate Sell with an average price target of $2.83, a -34.9% downside from current levels. In a report issued on June 9, Barclays also maintained a Sell rating on the stock with a $4.00 price target.

Synchrony Financial (SYF)

Credit Suisse analyst Moshe Orenbuch maintained a Buy rating on Synchrony Financial today and set a price target of $32.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $23.92.

According to TipRanks.com, Orenbuch is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.1% and a 64.5% success rate. Orenbuch covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Discover Financial Services, Santander Consumer USA, and Capital One Financial.

Synchrony Financial has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $23.50, representing a -2.7% downside. In a report issued on June 8, Stephens also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $33.00 price target.

