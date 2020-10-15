Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Invesco (IVZ), PNC Financial (PNC) and Life Storage (LSI)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Financial sector with new ratings on Invesco (IVZ), PNC Financial (PNC) and Life Storage (LSI).

Invesco (IVZ)

Morgan Stanley analyst Michael Cyprys maintained a Hold rating on Invesco today and set a price target of $13.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $14.03.

According to TipRanks.com, Cyprys is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.4% and a 57.3% success rate. Cyprys covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as BrightSphere Investment Group, Virtus Investment Partners, and Victory Capital Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Invesco with a $12.50 average price target, representing a -9.5% downside. In a report issued on October 12, Citigroup also upgraded the stock to Hold with a $13.00 price target.

PNC Financial (PNC)

Credit Suisse analyst Susan Roth Katzke maintained a Hold rating on PNC Financial today and set a price target of $117.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $108.68.

According to TipRanks.com, Katzke is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.9% and a 68.8% success rate. Katzke covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as JPMorgan Chase & Co., First Republic Bank, and Goldman Sachs Group.

PNC Financial has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $117.34, which is a 5.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 1, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $115.00 price target.

Life Storage (LSI)

KeyBanc analyst Todd Thomas maintained a Buy rating on Life Storage today and set a price target of $122.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $116.00, close to its 52-week high of $119.61.

Thomas has an average return of 6.3% when recommending Life Storage.

According to TipRanks.com, Thomas is ranked #3100 out of 7018 analysts.

Life Storage has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $121.00, a 5.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 6, Raymond James also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $120.00 price target.

