Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Invesco (IVZ) and Svb Financial Group (SIVB)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Financial sector with new ratings on Invesco (IVZ) and Svb Financial Group (SIVB).

Invesco (IVZ)

RBC Capital analyst Kenneth Lee maintained a Hold rating on Invesco today and set a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $7.61, close to its 52-week low of $7.21.

According to TipRanks.com, Lee is currently ranked with no stars on a 0-5 star ranking scale, with an average return of -7.7% and a 38.4% success rate. Lee covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as American Equity Investment Life, BrightSphere Investment Group, and Victory Capital Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Invesco with a $9.72 average price target, implying a 31.4% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, KBW also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $8.30 price target.

Svb Financial Group (SIVB)

In a report released today, Jon Arfstrom from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Svb Financial Group, with a price target of $200.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $172.84.

According to TipRanks.com, Arfstrom is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.7% and a 49.2% success rate. Arfstrom covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Zions Bancorporation National Association, Old National Bancorp Capital, and Discover Financial Services.

Svb Financial Group has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $197.56.

