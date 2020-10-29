Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Intercontinental Exchange (ICE), ConnectOne Bancorp (CNOB) and Horizon Bancorp (HBNC)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Intercontinental Exchange (ICE), ConnectOne Bancorp (CNOB) and Horizon Bancorp (HBNC) with bullish sentiments.

Intercontinental Exchange (ICE)

In a report released today, Patrick O’Shaughnessy from Raymond James assigned a Buy rating to Intercontinental Exchange, with a price target of $115.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $95.70.

According to TipRanks.com, O’Shaughnessy is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.2% and a 70.6% success rate. O’Shaughnessy covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as AssetMark Financial Holdings, Focus Financial Partners, and SEI Investments Company.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Intercontinental Exchange with a $114.00 average price target, implying a 22.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 19, Goldman Sachs also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $123.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

ConnectOne Bancorp (CNOB)

Raymond James analyst William Wallace assigned a Buy rating to ConnectOne Bancorp today and set a price target of $21.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $15.32.

According to TipRanks.com, Wallace is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.1% and a 54.9% success rate. Wallace covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as American National Bankshares, Meridian Interstate Bancorp, and Dime Community Bancshares.

ConnectOne Bancorp has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $19.50.

Horizon Bancorp (HBNC)

In a report released today, David Long from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Horizon Bancorp. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $12.19.

According to TipRanks.com, Long is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -9.2% and a 25.3% success rate. Long covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Zions Bancorporation National Association, Enterprise Financial Services, and Old National Bancorp Capital.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Horizon Bancorp with a $13.50 average price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.