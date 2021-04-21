Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Interactive Brokers (IBKR) and SLM (SLM)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Interactive Brokers (IBKR) and SLM (SLM) with bullish sentiments.

Interactive Brokers (IBKR)

In a report released yesterday, Daniel Fannon from Jefferies maintained a Buy rating on Interactive Brokers, with a price target of $89.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $72.77.

According to TipRanks.com, Fannon is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.0% and a 74.0% success rate. Fannon covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as WisdomTree Investments, Janus Henderson Group, and Marketaxess Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Interactive Brokers with a $88.00 average price target, representing a 18.5% upside. In a report released today, Credit Suisse also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $110.00 price target.

SLM (SLM)

Jefferies analyst John Hecht maintained a Buy rating on SLM yesterday and set a price target of $23.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $18.86, close to its 52-week high of $19.59.

According to TipRanks.com, Hecht is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.8% and a 69.7% success rate. Hecht covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Discover Financial Services, Consumer Portfolio Services, and Santander Consumer USA.

SLM has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $21.75, representing a 15.8% upside. In a report issued on April 9, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $22.00 price target.

