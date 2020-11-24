Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Immunovant (IMVT) and Monmouth Real Estate Investment (MNR)

Companies in the Financial sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Immunovant (IMVT) and Monmouth Real Estate Investment (MNR).

Immunovant (IMVT)

LifeSci Capital analyst Sam Slutsky maintained a Buy rating on Immunovant yesterday and set a price target of $58.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $49.38, close to its 52-week high of $53.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Slutsky is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 26.7% and a 73.2% success rate. Slutsky covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Catalyst Biosciences, and Sierra Oncology.

Immunovant has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $57.50, which is a 17.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 12, Stifel Nicolaus also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $54.00 price target.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment (MNR)

In a report released today, Frank Lee from BMO Capital maintained a Hold rating on Monmouth Real Estate Investment, with a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $14.45, close to its 52-week high of $15.53.

According to TipRanks.com, Lee is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 5.8% and a 77.8% success rate. Lee covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Franklin Street Properties, American Finance, and Douglas Emmett.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Monmouth Real Estate Investment with a $15.75 average price target.

