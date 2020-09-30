Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: IHS Markit (INFO), Prosperity Bancshares (PB) and City Holding Company (CHCO)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Financial sector with new ratings on IHS Markit (INFO), Prosperity Bancshares (PB) and City Holding Company (CHCO).

IHS Markit (INFO)

Merrill Lynch analyst Gary Bisbee maintained a Buy rating on IHS Markit today and set a price target of $94.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $79.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Bisbee is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.1% and a 66.7% success rate. Bisbee covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as ARAMARK Holdings, Bright Horizons, and Equifax.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for IHS Markit with a $73.40 average price target, which is a -7.3% downside from current levels. In a report released today, Truist Financial also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $90.00 price target.

Prosperity Bancshares (PB)

In a report released today, Brad Milsaps from Piper Sandler maintained a Buy rating on Prosperity Bancshares, with a price target of $60.50. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $52.23.

According to TipRanks.com, Milsaps is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -5.2% and a 37.1% success rate. Milsaps covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Texas Capital Bancshares, ServisFirst Bancshares, and Independent Bank Group.

Prosperity Bancshares has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $65.80.

City Holding Company (CHCO)

Piper Sandler analyst Casey Whitman maintained a Hold rating on City Holding Company today and set a price target of $60.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $57.93.

According to TipRanks.com, Whitman is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.4% and a 54.7% success rate. Whitman covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Southern National Bancorp Of Virginia, Orrstown Financial Services, and First Community Bancshares.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for City Holding Company with a $64.50 average price target.

