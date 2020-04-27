Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: IHS Markit (INFO), Athene Holding (ATH) and TMX Group (OtherTMXXF)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Financial sector with new ratings on IHS Markit (INFO), Athene Holding (ATH) and TMX Group (TMXXF).

IHS Markit (INFO)

In a report released today, Seth Weber from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on IHS Markit, with a price target of $84.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $65.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Weber is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.5% and a 50.0% success rate. Weber covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Allison Transmission Holdings, Manitowoc Company, and Caterpillar.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for IHS Markit with a $68.64 average price target.

Athene Holding (ATH)

In a report released today, Mark Dwelle from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Athene Holding, with a price target of $33.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $23.64.

According to TipRanks.com, Dwelle is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -0.6% and a 52.9% success rate. Dwelle covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as American Equity Investment Life, American International Group, and Marsh & Mclennan Companies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Athene Holding is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $45.67.

TMX Group (TMXXF)

RBC Capital analyst Geoffrey Kwan maintained a Hold rating on TMX Group today and set a price target of C$133.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $86.42.

According to TipRanks.com, Kwan is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.9% and a 39.0% success rate. Kwan covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Element Financial, Equitable Group, and IGM Financial.

Currently, the analyst consensus on TMX Group is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $87.90, implying a 2.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 14, TD Securities also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a C$125.00 price target.

