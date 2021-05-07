Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: IGM Financial (OtherIGIFF) and Associated Capital Group (AC)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Financial sector with new ratings on IGM Financial (IGIFF) and Associated Capital Group (AC).

IGM Financial (IGIFF)

RBC Capital analyst Geoffrey Kwan maintained a Hold rating on IGM Financial today and set a price target of C$51.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $36.90, equals to its 52-week high of $36.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Kwan is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 5.3% and a 58.5% success rate. Kwan covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Brookfield Asset Mng, Element Financial, and Equitable Group.

IGM Financial has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $39.60, representing a 8.0% upside. In a report issued on May 3, Scotiabank also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a C$46.00 price target.

Associated Capital Group (AC)

Mizuho Securities analyst Vamil Divan maintained a Buy rating on Associated Capital Group today and set a price target of $37.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $35.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Divan is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.5% and a 48.8% success rate. Divan covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Associated Capital Group with a $37.00 average price target.

