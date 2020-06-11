Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Hyrecar (HYRE) and Accel Entertainment (ACEL)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Hyrecar (HYRE) and Accel Entertainment (ACEL) with bullish sentiments.

Hyrecar (HYRE)

Northland Securities analyst Michael Grondahl maintained a Buy rating on Hyrecar today and set a price target of $6.50. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $2.72.

According to TipRanks.com, Grondahl is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.5% and a 55.1% success rate. Grondahl covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA, International Money Express, and WisdomTree Investments.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Hyrecar with a $5.94 average price target.

Accel Entertainment (ACEL)

Northland Securities analyst Greg Gibas maintained a Buy rating on Accel Entertainment today and set a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $10.22.

According to TipRanks.com, Gibas is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 3.7% and a 50.9% success rate. Gibas covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as AYR Strategies, KLDiscovery, and DraftKings.

Accel Entertainment has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $11.50.

