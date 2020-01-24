Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Huntington Bancshares (HBAN) and Macerich (MAC)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Huntington Bancshares (HBAN) and Macerich (MAC) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Huntington Bancshares (HBAN)

In a report released yesterday, Jason Goldberg from Barclays maintained a Hold rating on Huntington Bancshares, with a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $14.27.

According to TipRanks.com, Goldberg is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.5% and a 62.1% success rate. Goldberg covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Zions Bancorporation National Association, Atlantic Union Bankshares, and Capital One Financial.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Huntington Bancshares is a Hold with an average price target of $15.72.

Macerich (MAC)

In a report released yesterday, Ross L Smotrich from Barclays maintained a Hold rating on Macerich, with a price target of $32.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $25.69, close to its 52-week low of $24.94.

According to TipRanks.com, Smotrich is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.2% and a 67.9% success rate. Smotrich covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Apartment Investment & Management, Hudson Pacific Properties, and Mid-America Apartment.

Macerich has an analyst consensus of Moderate Sell, with a price target consensus of $27.50.

