Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Huntington Bancshares (HBAN) and Comerica (CMA)

Companies in the Financial sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Huntington Bancshares (HBAN) and Comerica (CMA).

Huntington Bancshares (HBAN)

In a report released today, David Long from Raymond James reiterated a Buy rating on Huntington Bancshares, with a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $10.12.

According to TipRanks.com, Long has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -10.3% and a 23.1% success rate. Long covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Enterprise Financial Services, Pinnacle Financial Partners, and First Financial Bancorp.

Huntington Bancshares has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $11.08.

Comerica (CMA)

In a report released today, Michael Rose from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on Comerica. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $41.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Rose is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.7% and a 51.9% success rate. Rose covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Pinnacle Financial Partners, Texas Capital Bancshares, and United Community Banks.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Comerica with a $42.56 average price target, implying a 6.2% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Odeon Capital Group LLC also upgraded the stock to Hold.

