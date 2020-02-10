Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Hudson Pacific Properties (HPP), Medical Properties (MPW) and Intercontinental Exchange (ICE)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Hudson Pacific Properties (HPP), Medical Properties (MPW) and Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) with bullish sentiments.

Hudson Pacific Properties (HPP)

Barclays analyst Ross L Smotrich maintained a Buy rating on Hudson Pacific Properties on February 7 and set a price target of $41.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $37.15, close to its 52-week high of $37.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Smotrich is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.2% and a 68.6% success rate. Smotrich covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Apartment Investment & Management, Mid-America Apartment, and Four Corners Property.

Hudson Pacific Properties has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $41.50, an 11.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 3, Mizuho Securities also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $42.00 price target.

Medical Properties (MPW)

In a report issued on February 7, Steven Valiquette from Barclays maintained a Buy rating on Medical Properties, with a price target of $27.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $23.28, close to its 52-week high of $23.51.

According to TipRanks.com, Valiquette is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.4% and a 56.3% success rate. Valiquette covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Capital Senior Living, Patterson Companies, and AmerisourceBergen.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Medical Properties is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $23.43, which is a 1.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 28, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $24.00 price target.

Intercontinental Exchange (ICE)

Barclays analyst Jeremy Campbell maintained a Buy rating on Intercontinental Exchange on February 7 and set a price target of $100.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $92.63.

According to TipRanks.com, Campbell is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.4% and a 61.2% success rate. Campbell covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Virtus Investment Partners, Apollo Global Management, and Victory Capital Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Intercontinental Exchange with a $101.67 average price target, representing an 8.3% upside. In a report issued on February 5, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $105.00 price target.

