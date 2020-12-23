Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Hudson Pacific Properties (HPP) and Easterly Government Properties (DEA)

Companies in the Financial sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Hudson Pacific Properties (HPP) and Easterly Government Properties (DEA).

Hudson Pacific Properties (HPP)

BMO Capital analyst Frank Lee initiated coverage with a Hold rating on Hudson Pacific Properties today and set a price target of $27.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $24.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Lee is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 9.9% and a 88.9% success rate. Lee covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Monmouth Real Estate Investment, Franklin Street Properties, and American Finance.

Hudson Pacific Properties has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $25.00.

Easterly Government Properties (DEA)

In a report released today, John Kim from BMO Capital maintained a Buy rating on Easterly Government Properties, with a price target of $26.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $22.17.

According to TipRanks.com, Kim is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.4% and a 51.1% success rate. Kim covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Apartment Investment & Management, Retail Opportunity Investments, and National Health Investors.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Easterly Government Properties is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $25.33, representing a 15.1% upside. In a report issued on December 15, Citigroup also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $26.00 price target.

