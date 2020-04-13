Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Howard Hughes (HHC), Preferred Bank (PFBC) and Focus Financial Partners (FOCS)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Financial sector with new ratings on Howard Hughes (HHC), Preferred Bank (PFBC) and Focus Financial Partners (FOCS).

Howard Hughes (HHC)

In a report released today, Alexander Goldfarb from Piper Sandler maintained a Hold rating on Howard Hughes, with a price target of $60.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $55.65.

According to TipRanks.com, Goldfarb is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.1% and a 59.5% success rate. Goldfarb covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Urstadt Biddle Properties, Plymouth Industrial Reit, and Community Healthcare.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Howard Hughes with a $55.00 average price target.

Preferred Bank (PFBC)

In a report released today, Steve Moss from B.Riley FBR maintained a Hold rating on Preferred Bank, with a price target of $40.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $35.36.

According to TipRanks.com, Moss ‘ ranking currently consits of no stars on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -7.4% and a 37.9% success rate. Moss covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Zions Bancorporation National Association, Seacoast Banking Of Florida, and Bridgewater Bancshares.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Preferred Bank with a $66.00 average price target.

Focus Financial Partners (FOCS)

Oppenheimer analyst Owen Lau maintained a Buy rating on Focus Financial Partners today and set a price target of $28.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $18.85.

According to TipRanks.com, Lau has 0 stars on 0-5 star ranking scale with an average return of -16.2% and a 20.0% success rate. Lau covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Intercontinental Exchange, Victory Capital Holdings, and The RMR Group.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Focus Financial Partners with a $34.67 average price target.

