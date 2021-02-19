Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Host Hotels & Resorts (HST) and ING Group (ING)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Host Hotels & Resorts (HST) and ING Group (ING) with bullish sentiments.

Host Hotels & Resorts (HST)

In a report released today, Ari Klein from BMO Capital maintained a Buy rating on Host Hotels & Resorts, with a price target of $17.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $16.03, close to its 52-week high of $17.09.

According to TipRanks.com, Klein is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 8.9% and a 54.8% success rate. Klein covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Hersha Hospitality, Pebblebrook Hotel, and Coresite Realty.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Host Hotels & Resorts is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $16.10.

ING Group (ING)

Kepler Capital analyst Anna Maria Benassi maintained a Buy rating on ING Group on February 17 and set a price target of EUR13.30. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $10.57, close to its 52-week high of $11.36.

According to TipRanks.com, Benassi is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 8.8% and a 60.0% success rate. Benassi covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge, Helgeland Sparebank, and Erste Group Bank AG.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for ING Group with a $13.02 average price target.

