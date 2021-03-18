Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Host Hotels & Resorts (HST) and Healthequity (HQY)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Host Hotels & Resorts (HST) and Healthequity (HQY) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Host Hotels & Resorts (HST)

Robert W. Baird analyst Michael Bellisario maintained a Hold rating on Host Hotels & Resorts yesterday and set a price target of $17.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $18.42, close to its 52-week high of $18.45.

According to TipRanks.com, Bellisario is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 17.0% and a 66.3% success rate. Bellisario covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Braemar Hotels & Resorts, Summit Hotel Properties, and Xenia Hotels & Resorts.

Host Hotels & Resorts has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $18.06.

Healthequity (HQY)

Robert W. Baird analyst Mark Marcon maintained a Hold rating on Healthequity on March 16 and set a price target of $86.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $73.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Marcon is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 34.2% and a 83.1% success rate. Marcon covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as AMN Healthcare Services, ManpowerGroup, and Robert Half.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Healthequity with a $88.20 average price target, representing a 20.7% upside. In a report issued on March 8, Leerink Partners also reiterated a Hold rating on the stock.

