Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Hope Bancorp (HOPE), Renasant (RNST) and Ventas (VTR)

Companies in the Financial sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Hope Bancorp (HOPE), Renasant (RNST) and Ventas (VTR).

Hope Bancorp (HOPE)

In a report released today, David Feaster from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on Hope Bancorp. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $8.44, close to its 52-week low of $7.06.

According to TipRanks.com, Feaster is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -3.3% and a 37.5% success rate. Feaster covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Central Valley Community Bancorp, Bank of NT Butterfield & Son, and Central Pacific Financial.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Hope Bancorp with a $9.00 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Renasant (RNST)

Raymond James analyst Michael Rose maintained a Hold rating on Renasant today. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $25.55.

According to TipRanks.com, Rose is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.1% and a 53.5% success rate. Rose covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Pinnacle Financial Partners, Texas Capital Bancshares, and United Community Banks.

Renasant has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $26.00.

Ventas (VTR)

Raymond James analyst Jonathan Hughes maintained a Buy rating on Ventas today. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $40.52.

According to TipRanks.com, Hughes is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.6% and a 60.0% success rate. Hughes covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Healthpeak Properties, Omega Healthcare, and CareTrust REIT.

Ventas has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $37.70, representing a -8.6% downside. In a report issued on August 14, RBC Capital also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $45.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.