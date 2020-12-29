Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Hiscox (OtherHCXLF) and Marketaxess Holdings (MKTX)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Hiscox (HCXLF) and Marketaxess Holdings (MKTX) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Hiscox (HCXLF)

RBC Capital analyst Kamran Hossain maintained a Hold rating on Hiscox on December 10 and set a price target of p875.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $13.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Hossain is ranked #1799 out of 7175 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Hiscox with a $12.42 average price target, implying a -7.0% downside from current levels. In a report issued on December 8, Berenberg Bank also initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock with a p1085.00 price target.

Marketaxess Holdings (MKTX)

Rosenblatt Securities analyst Sean Horgan maintained a Hold rating on Marketaxess Holdings on October 15 and set a price target of $523.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $565.77, close to its 52-week high of $606.45.

According to TipRanks.com, Horgan is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 9.7% and a 79.2% success rate. Horgan covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Fidelity National Info, Tradeweb Markets, and Paypal Holdings.

Marketaxess Holdings has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $587.29, a 1.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 21, Morgan Stanley also initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock with a $608.00 price target.

