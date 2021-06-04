Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Hersha Hospitality (HT) and VICI Properties (VICI)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Financial sector with new ratings on Hersha Hospitality (HT) and VICI Properties (VICI).

Hersha Hospitality (HT)

Barclays analyst Anthony Powell maintained a Sell rating on Hersha Hospitality today and set a price target of $11.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $11.36.

According to TipRanks.com, Powell is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 6.5% and a 51.5% success rate. Powell covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Apple Hospitality REIT, Host Hotels & Resorts, and Park Hotels & Resorts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Hersha Hospitality is a Moderate Sell with an average price target of $10.17.

VICI Properties (VICI)

Raymond James analyst RJ Milligan maintained a Buy rating on VICI Properties today and set a price target of $36.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $31.74, close to its 52-week high of $32.29.

According to TipRanks.com, Milligan is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 13.2% and a 71.3% success rate. Milligan covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Alpine Income Property Trust Inc, Retail Opportunity Investments, and Essential Properties Realty.

Currently, the analyst consensus on VICI Properties is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $33.86.

