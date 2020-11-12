Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Hersha Hospitality (HT) and Immunovant (IMVT)

Companies in the Financial sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Hersha Hospitality (HT) and Immunovant (IMVT).

Hersha Hospitality (HT)

Deutsche Bank analyst Chris Woronka maintained a Hold rating on Hersha Hospitality today and set a price target of $5.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $5.97.

According to TipRanks.com, Woronka is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.6% and a 44.5% success rate. Woronka covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Braemar Hotels & Resorts, Summit Hotel Properties, and Hertz Global Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Hersha Hospitality is a Moderate Sell with an average price target of $5.46, which is a -9.8% downside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Robert W. Baird also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $7.00 price target.

Immunovant (IMVT)

Chardan Capital analyst Gbola Amusa reiterated a Buy rating on Immunovant today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $49.38, close to its 52-week high of $51.99.

According to TipRanks.com, Amusa is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 32.5% and a 52.4% success rate. Amusa covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Adverum Biotechnologies, Axovant Gene Therapies, and Taysha Gene Therapies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Immunovant is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $48.90, which is a 0.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 28, LifeSci Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $50.00 price target.

