Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Helgeland Sparebank (OtherHGDPF) and ADO Properties SA (OtherADPPF)

Companies in the Financial sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Helgeland Sparebank (HGDPF) and ADO Properties SA (ADPPF).

Helgeland Sparebank (HGDPF)

In a report released yesterday, Christoffer Adams from Kepler Capital upgraded Helgeland Sparebank to Buy, with a price target of NOK85.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $9.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Adams is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -14.0% and a 31.5% success rate. Adams covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge, Deutsche Bank AG, and Sparebanken Vest.

Helgeland Sparebank has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $8.32.

ADO Properties SA (ADPPF)

ADO Properties SA received a Hold rating and a EUR30.00 price target from Kepler Capital analyst Edouard Enault yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $15.72, close to its 52-week low of $15.72.

According to TipRanks.com, Enault is ranked #5507 out of 6518 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on ADO Properties SA is a Hold with an average price target of $29.66.

