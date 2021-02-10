Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Healthpeak Properties (PEAK) and Douglas Emmett (DEI)

Companies in the Financial sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Healthpeak Properties (PEAK) and Douglas Emmett (DEI).

Healthpeak Properties (PEAK)

In a report released today, Juan C. Sanabria from BMO Capital maintained a Buy rating on Healthpeak Properties, with a price target of $36.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $29.92.

According to TipRanks.com, Sanabria is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 1.6% and a 57.1% success rate. Sanabria covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as National Storage Affiliates, Physicians Realty, and Healthcare Realty.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Healthpeak Properties is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $31.88.

Douglas Emmett (DEI)

BMO Capital analyst Frank Lee maintained a Hold rating on Douglas Emmett today and set a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $29.71.

According to TipRanks.com, Lee is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 8.5% and a 80.0% success rate. Lee covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Monmouth Real Estate Investment, Hudson Pacific Properties, and Postal Realty.

Douglas Emmett has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $31.17.

