Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Healthequity (HQY) and AYR Strategies (OtherAYRWF)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Healthequity (HQY) and AYR Strategies (AYRWF) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Healthequity (HQY)

In a report released today, Stephanie Davis from Leerink Partners maintained a Hold rating on Healthequity, with a price target of $80.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $80.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Davis is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 24.1% and a 63.3% success rate. Davis covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Computer Programs and Systems, Tabula Rasa HealthCare, and Nuance Communications.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Healthequity with a $85.20 average price target.

AYR Strategies (AYRWF)

Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Pablo Zuanic maintained a Hold rating on AYR Strategies today and set a price target of $36.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $35.09, close to its 52-week high of $37.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Zuanic is ranked #451 out of 7379 analysts.

AYR Strategies has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $44.21.

